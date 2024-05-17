Bossip Video

CNN has obtained alarming surveillance footage of Diddy hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie in 2016. The footage corroborates several of the former Bad Boy songstress’s claims in her now-settled federal lawsuit.

As previously reported, Cassie accused the music mogul of physically abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers during their relationship from 2007-2018 in “a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.”

Diddy’s team has been adamant that he’s innocent of the allegations, but newly released footage says otherwise.

Note: The story below mentions and describes acts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit https://www.thehotline.org/.

CNN Releases 2016 Footage Of Diddy Abusing Cassie

CNN has released a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy grab, shove, drag, and kick Cassie at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The outlet reports that the footage dated March 5, 2016, shows the rapper running down a hallway in a towel to Cassie after she heads toward a bank of elevators.

A seemingly irate Diddy grabs the singer and slams her to the floor before kicking her while she lies on the ground. After retrieving her things by the elevator, Diddy kicks her again and drags Cassie by her sweatshirt.

CNN’s footage also shows him seemingly shoving Cassie and throwing objects at her before stopping as someone appears to exit the elevator. Cassie noted the incident in her federal lawsuit and the footage clearly corroborates her story.

***Trigger warning, the following video may be disturbing to watch. Consider your mental health before pressing play.***

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released a statement to CNN about the surveillance footage saying;

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

CNN reports that in her lawsuit Cassie claimed the altercation occurred “around March 2016” after an “extremely intoxicated” Combs allegedly punched her in the face, “giving her a black eye.”

Cassie stated in her suit that she tried to leave after Diddy fell asleep and that’s when he ran into the hallway to assault her before throwing vases at her.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” the complaint alleged per CNN. “Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser,” the complaint claims. “When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway.”

In her suit, Cassie alleged that Diddy paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage.

Diddy has yet to release a statement on this latest update, but two days ago he posted on Instagram; “Time tells truth.”