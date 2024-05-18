Bossip Video

It looks like Slim Thug has had a change of heart amidst proof that the abuse Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura endured has surfaced. If you recall, the Houston rapper questioned the validity of Cassie’s claims after she filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs for physical and sexual abuse.

Now, the Houston rapper has his tail between his legs and admits his wrongdoing, although it shouldn’t have taken a video for Cassie to have been believed.

As BOSSIP reported, CNN released 2016 hotel surveillance footage of Cassie trying to escape Diddy at the now-closed Intercontinental Century City hotel before he assaulted her, and dragged her down the hallway. Many people have reacted to the footage, including the “Welcome to Texas” rapper.

In an Instagram post, he stated,

“I tried to ride with the Blk man who had no charges yet, but I can’t stand behind this.” He continued, “I’ll take this L.”

He also spoke directly to Cassie, apologizing for not believing her. Still, Slim Thug seemingly has no regrets, as he stated;

“But I still ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits.”

This isn’t the first time Slim Thug apologized to Cassie.

In November 2023, the 43-year-old was under fire for implying that Cassie was only suing Diddy to “get the bag” and that she was lying about being mistreated in her relationship with Diddy.

He later apologized for his comments. According to All HipHop, shortly after that, he spoke out against the hip-hop community for not defending Diddy amidst the many lawsuits filed against him.

As you can imagine, social media is speaking out on Cassie’s behalf and they’re telling Slim Thug that his apology is not accepted.

“Make the apologies as loud as the disrespect,” wrote one netizen in the rapper’s comments. “You should do a video apologizing like you did blaming her,” added another. “Sometimes it best to keep your opinions to yourself especially on matters like abuse.”

Take that L indeed Slim Thug.