Roger Bonds, the former head of security for Sean “Diddy” Combs, is opening up about what he witnessed while working for the disgraced music mogul.

During a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Bonds who was mentioned in Cassie’s lawsuit for allegedly trying to intervene during an incident when Combs “stomped on her face,” detailed his time with the mogul, describing his former boss as a “king manipulator.”

Last week, footage showing Diddy violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. Following the backlash, Combs took to Instagram with an apology, calling his actions in the video “inexcusable.”

Now, his former head of security is giving more insight into how Combs acted with his exes, saying he’s “up to the same games” for not ever mentioning Cassie’s name in his apology video.

“To me, he didn’t humble himself enough,” Bonds told Morgan, according to The Sun. “I think he said what people wanted to hear that way… that was just my opinion. When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he might be sorry now that he got caught.” He continued, “If that was a one-time incident then I would say accept his apology, but I think he said what he thought people wanted to hear. It was a self-centered apology. I didn’t see any tears… I didn’t feel remorse… why didn’t you say her name at this particular time?”

Having worked for the Bad Boy founder more than a decade ago, Roger claims to have witnessed Combs beat multiple women, including the late Kim Porter, on “four or five occasions.”

“I have seen him get physical… get really physical,” Bonds said. “There was this one time with Cassie mentioned in her lawsuit where she said she had to go over to the London Hotel. I was the one that was checking on her every day at the London Hotel. I know that to be true.” He continued, “I seen him get into some rustling and punching matches and sometimes I felt like, ‘What are you mad at, what are you upset about?’ Because it’s a deeper anger when you hitting and punching a woman in that manner.”

As for the newly-released hotel footage, Bonds said he wasn’t surprised, “because I’ve seen things of this nature before.”

“The same way that he’s been in a lot of trouble before and you could pay your way out. He knew those cameras were there,” he insisted. “But of course, as we heard, he came back to the hotel and he paid to get the footage, but didn’t know, which Cassie said in her complaint, that they gave her a copy of the footage also.”

As for what punishment Roger thinks his former boss deserves?

“I don’t think he belongs in prison,” he said. “I think he needs help.”

He also explained the burning question; why did he continue to work for Diddy after witnessing his behavior?