A former assistant for Sean “Diddy” Combs says she wasn’t at all surprised by the newly released footage of him assaulting Cassie.

Suzi Siegel, who worked as Diddy’s assistant from 2008 to 2009, spoke to CNN over the weekend about her experiences working for the Bad Boy founder. Though Siegel says she “never” saw the mogul act abusive toward his then-girlfriend in public, “there was not one cell in my body that was surprised” by Cassie’s lawsuit or the footage of him assaulting her in a hotel in 2016.

“I rode in limos with them, I went to parties with them,” she told the outlet. “I guess what I would say is, even though I never saw anything that could corroborate what’s in that lawsuit and what we just saw, there was not one cell in my body that was surprised.” Siegel went on to tell the outlet that she “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that,” going on to say that she felt “sick and violently angry” by the hotel footage, which sees Diddy violently abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway.

While Suzi insists Combs never mistreated her and didn’t see “proof” of abusive behavior at the beginning of his relationship with Cassie, she says “When I saw it, I knew that it was something that he could be capable of.”

This interview with Diddy’s former assistant comes as the disgraced music mogul was spotted for the first time since the harrowing hotel footage was released.

As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, he stepped out for a stroll through his neighborhood on Sunday, looking unbothered as he smoked his cigar in an all-white outfit. He was also sporting a big medallion featuring a childhood photo of himself and his father.

When Diddy encountered the photographers, all he had to say was “Love,” going on to make the shape of the letter “L” with his hand.

The Los Angeles footage debunks rumors that he was hiding away in Bali, where he would not face criminal extradition.

Though the rapper posted an apology video over the weekend and claimed to be disgusted by his actions, it looks like he’s not too bothered by the several lawsuits he’s still facing.