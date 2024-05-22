Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with another lawsuit.

A fifth accuser, Crystal McKinney, filed a lawsuit in New York City this week, accusing the disgraced music mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was 22.

According to reports from PEOPLE, court documents detail McKinney’s claims, saying she was introduced to Combs by a designer while she worked as a model in 2003.

After meeting with Diddy and the designer–who was not named in the lawsuit–at Cipriani Downtown, McKinney says she was instructed to sit “directly across” from the Bad Boy founder, claiming he “made a very public display of coming on to [her] in a sexually suggestive manner which continued throughout the dinner.”

She goes on to describe Diddy as “flirtatious,” saying that “he repeatedly refilled her glass with wine” throughout the evening as he told her she “was going to make it big one day” as a model. They eventually exchanged phone numbers under the guise of Combs helping advance McKinney’s career.

At Combs’ studio that evening, the then-22-year-old says she was offered weed, which she claims she later discovered was “laced with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.” Though McKinney claims in the suit that she said no to smoking or drinking after feeling like she was “floating,” Combs allegedly continued to pressure her while calling her “uptight.”

McKinney goes on to claim that Diddy led her to a bathroom where he forced himself on her without her consent, allegedly pushing her head down and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. She goes on to allege that she became sick and “lost consciousness” afterward.

In addition to her claims of sexual assault, McKinney is also accusing Combs of “blackballing” her career. She was hospitalized for a suicide attempt around 2004, blaming herself for the alleged assault and for ruining her own career. The lawsuit says McKinney saved the unwashed clothing from that night, remaining in a plastic wrap in her closet.

Combs and his team have yet to respond to the lawsuit.