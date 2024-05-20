Bossip Video

After responding to Diddy’s apology with prayers, Kelly Price blasted backlash for her “misconstrued” message, saying she didn’t “offer redemption… because my name is Kelly, not Jesus.”

Social media users were just as critical of Diddy and what many, including Cassie’s attorney, still consider a “non-apology” as they were about his defenders rushing to accept it. As previously reported he denied all allegations of abuse and assault until as recently as last week.

Social media users still debate whether Diddy’s “truly sorry” for his brutal assault of Cassie captured in the 2016 surveillance footage or just sorry he got caught on camera for the world to see.

Kelly Price Faces Biblical Backlash For Responding To Diddy’s Apology Video With Prayers

Kelly Price got put on blast for posting prayers under Diddy’s suspiciously-timed and poorly received “come to Jesus” moment. Critics accused her of offering the acceptance abusers count on to launch rebrands and apology tours from church.

On Sunday, the former Bad Boy singer shut down the speculation that she’s a “Diddy cheerleader.” Kelly claimed her now-deleted Christian comments were “a warning” that Diddy still needed to “do the soul work.” She took to Instagram Live to check everyone who “misconstrued, misinterpreted or just chose to put words in my mouth.”

“I won’t let anyone call me out for something I didn’t do. I can’t offer redemption, forgiveness or Grace because my name is Kelly, not Jesus,” she wrote in her captions before doubling down on the “soul work” of “Therapy+Jesus.” “What happens legally is up to the people who have that authority,” she added.

Kelly’s full 12-minute explanation is included below, but BOSSIP watched the full thing so you don’t have to.

Play

In the video, Kelly denies clout-chasing, picking a side, or condoning something “so horrific” as a fellow “survivor of SA (sexual assault).”

“I have not spoken about any of this stuff since it’s come out. I don’t stand with anything that is criminal. None of us can unsee what we saw,” the gospel singer explained. ‘So it wasn’t ‘Oh, my God! I’m praying for you! Why are they trying to drag the Black man down?'” she said mocking apologists still caping for Diddy. “Do the soul work because there’s nothing that therapy, a psychologist, a psychiatrist… they can give you steps to try not to repeat the behavior, but if you don’t get your soul right, there will not be real change.”

The R&B Divas star added she expected Diddy to listen because she never partied or socialized with him. “Everybody knew I just wasn’t about certain things,” Kelly explained about her time on his label.

Kelly Price’s Response To Diddy’s Apology And The Social Media Backlash

Check out Kelly’s initial response to Diddy below, which one X (formerly Twitter) user called “unhinged.”

“It is my sincere prayer that the power of the Holy Ghost overtake you so that you not only have a change of heart but a change of mind and a change of direction. I have seen you at your best and at your worst. “I know what you are capable of being when you were at your best despite the seductions of this industry. I want to see you and I want to see you soon, too,” Kelly commented on Sunday. “You are a unique talent and both sides that represent light and darkness receive you anxiously,” she continued.

Several comments were not on Kelly’s (or Diddy’s side), demanding more prayers and support for Cassie instead. Check out more of the social media backlash from Kelly Price’s comments below.