Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura has issued a statement following the release of hotel footage from 2016 that shows Sean “Diddy” Combs physically abusing her.

The singer and actress took to Instagram on Thursday, May 23 to thank “family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet” for supporting her as she relives such traumatic events from her past.

While speaking publicly for the first time since the footage was released, Cassie went on to say that “the outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now.”

“But this is only the beginning,” she continued. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past.”

Cassie went on to reference those who might not have believed her story prior to seeing the graphic footage, pleading with the public to believe victims when they tell their stories, and not just when they see proof on video.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” she wrote. “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.” “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you,” the mother of two concluded in her post, signing her statement, “Love Always, Cassie.”

Cassie received an outpouring of support from famous friends in the comments section, including a sweet message from her husband, Alex Fine.

“Love you so much, perfect example for our daughters. â¤ï¸,” he wrote, referring to their girls, Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

Influencer and Youtuber Desi Perkins also offered support in the comments, letting her friend know that she’s inspired by her ability to open up following such traumatic events.

“You deserve to feel safe. I’m here for you always,” she wrote. “I’m so inspired by your strength because I know this wasn’t easy. So proud of you.”

Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend last November, claiming the disgraced music mogul raped and sex trafficked her over the course of their decade-long relationship.

Despite settling the suit less than 24 hours later, Combs denied the allegations, with his attorney calling them “offensive and outrageous.”

Once the hotel footage was released last week, he did a complete 180, posting an apology video to Instagram and admitting he “hit rock bottom.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in the clip.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.