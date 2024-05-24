Bossip Video

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is helping so many people by coming forward with her story after being in an abusive relationship.

On Thursday, May 23, Cassie broke her silence following the horrifying footage of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her at a hotel in 2016. In her statement, she thanked “family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet” for supporting her while she is forced to relive her traumatic past.

Speaking publicly about the footage for the first time, Cassie continued by saying that “the outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now.”

“But this is only the beginning,” she continued. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past.” “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” Cassie wrote. “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

Cassie received an outpouring of support from famous friends in the comments section, including former Real cohost Jeannie Mai.

In her comment, she offered her support for Ventura while also telling the singer that her voice has been “a shield and a sanctuary” for her, commending her for turning such an awful situation into something she can help other people with.

“In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence,” Mai wrote. “Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light.”

Jeannie’s heartfelt comment comes amid her divorce from Jeezy, who filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023 after two years of marriage. Together, they share a 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, over whom the former couple are currently locked in a custody dispute.

According to reports from ET, Jeannie claimed in court documents that she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband. In response, Jeezy categorically denied the accusations, calling her claims “deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved.”