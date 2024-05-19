Bossip Video

As their divorce proceedings continue, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter Monaco is heating up. Jeezy filed a motion to alter their mediated agreement for parenting time, stating that Mai isn’t making the process easy.

As BOSSIP reported, the “Put On” star filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai in September 2023. The two have been battling it out ever since. More recently, after Jeezy filed a motion to receive full custody of their daughter, Mai came with receipts of abuse and child endangerment. It looks like Jeezy is going tit-for-tat as he heads back to court. This time, he cited issues with their child custody agreement.

According to RadarOnline, in recent filings, the Atlanta rapper requested the court to vacate or alter the current “Mediated Agreement on Temporary issues between the estranged couple.” In the court documents, Jeezy states that Mai is “weaponizing” his love for his daughter in order to get what she wants from him.

“Unfortunately, the Respondent is weaponizing Petitioner’s love for the parties’ minor child against him in hope that he will concede to Respondent’s unrealistic and erratic demands,” he stated.

It is unclear in which way Jeezy feels Mai violated their agreement. However, he seems to insinuate that Mai will not allow Jeezy his parenting time. The actress has not yet responded.

If you recall, BOSSIP reported that Mai left their marital home in October 2023 with their daughter. The estranged couple allegedly agreed to live in separate parts of the home so they could continue to co-parent amid their breakup. As court documents stated, Mai feared for her and her child’s safety.

Though Jeezy filed a motion, it does not look like this issue will be resolved any time soon.