How long would you wait for your jail bae?
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Love During Lockup. In the clip below, Joey cannot get straight answers out of Michael on his release date.
Welp… Now we know why. Michael might be in that jammy for SIX YEARS! Do you think he’s going to come clean on the episode?
Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9pm EST / 8 pm CST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
