Rapper Fetty Wap is reportedly asking a judge to sentence him to only five years in his drug trafficking case.

In August of 2022, Fetty Wap born Willie Junior Maxwell II pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. This plea comes after he was arrested in October of 2021 on federal drug conspiracy charges. With his sentencing quickly approaching Fetty is pleading with the Judge to not follow the prosecution’s recommended 87 to 108 months in prison. Instead, the rapper is asking for a five-year mandatory minimum.

According to Consequence, his legal team is arguing that the pandemic stress led him to join a “bicoastal drug distribution organization.”

“In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell. There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited.” said a memorandum filed on May 17th from attorney Elizabeth Macedonio. The document also listed a series of setbacks that occurred prior to his alleged drug operation, sharing, “he was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him,” while also adding “lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him.” “Depression and panic began to set in,” the statement continued. “As stated, Mr. Maxwell took enormous pride in his ability to provide for his children and lend support to his other family members. He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

The memorandum also included letters from family and friends corroborating his story that he supported them financially. The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York sees it differently. They believe he “used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform, and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

On May 24, Fetty will learn his fate when he’s in court for sentencing.