Bossip Video

Sierra Gates is putting the “love” in Love & Hip Hop after she recently announced her engagement to Xzavia Thomas. This marks Gates’s third engagement in the last three years. Fans are wondering if this time it will last.

If Sierra Gates knows how to do anything, she knows how to get a ring! On May 25, 2024, Gates took to Instagram with a lengthy caption expressing her appreciation for her man, Thomas.

In the reel, Thomas could be seen on one knee slipping a diamond ring onto Gates’s ring finger. In the caption, she stated that she had known Thomas for over 15 years but that had always avoided dating him because of others’ perceptions of him.

However, during their friendship, Gates has vowed to marry two other men. In December 2020, BOSSIP reported Gates got engaged to BK Brasco. By Febrauary 2021, reports stated that she and BK ended their relationship just days after becoming engaged. According to TheShadeRoom, BK had his child’s mother present at the proposal, which made Gates uncomfortable because they didn’t have the best relationship.

Shortly after ending that relationship, Gates began spending time with Eric Whitehead. Gates got engaged to Whitehead on Christmas in 2021, just a year after accepting BK’s proposal. During an Instagram Live with Renni Rucci, Gates explained she and Whitehead were never meant to be and she knew that before getting engaged. The couple reportedly split in March 2023.

Is unclear when Gates and Thomas began dating. However, Gates first appeared on Thomas’s Instagram in October 2023. The reality TV star hard launched Thomas on her Instagram in December 2023.

Social Media Reacts to Sierra Gates’ Third Engagement

While viewers and fans are happy for Gates, they wonder if this engagement will actually last.

Others are not quite impressed with the third engagement as it is seemingly something Gates does often.

Some social media users acknowledge Gates’s ability to get a proposal and attribute it to something she may be doing right. However, others feel like she may rush into relationships.

Nevertheless, Gates and Thomas are seemingly happy as she stated she wished she had said yes to him a long time ago. As mentioned, the couple has been friend for 15 years. The mother of two rejected his advances many times, but Thomas remained persistent, ultimately winning a date with her in 2023.

We wish the happy couple all the best!