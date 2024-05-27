Bossip Video

“Great minds think alike with different body types,” that’s the message a model and a celeb photographer share with a stunning style shoot.

Big & tall model Cameron Boyland and content king Derek Blanks are championing size diversity and inclusion through photos and videos with a goal of redefining industry norms for men’s fashion.

The project features a talented team including Executive Assistant Shailyn Weed (@Shayyquality), Makeup Artist Aisha Jo (@aishajomua), and photographers/videographers Michael B. Summers (@rlx_4k) and Christopher J. Paschal (@j.paschalphoto).

This collective effort highlights the importance of collaboration in producing high-quality, inclusive content.

In the content, both Cam and Derek proudly wear Fashion Nova (@NovaMEN by @fashionnova), with Cameron serving as a brand ambassador.

On Instagram, the two shared videos from their collaboration that showcased inclusivity in men’s wear.

A press release notes that this project marks a significant shift from their usual endeavors and their teamwork “underscores the value of shared vision and mutual effort in creating influential content.”

Cameron and Derek first connected earlier this year during Cameron’s Inaugural NYFW MENS+ event, presented by The Bigger Picture (@thebiggerpicturelive).

The event set the foundation for their content collab showcasing the impact of body positivity.

“Full-figure models have to work harder to prove to everyone in the industry that they’re good enough, and I wanted to help deliver the message that plus-size models are just as talented,” said Derek in a statement about the content collaboration. “This mutual dedication emphasizes the strength of collaboration in achieving exceptional results.”

Through their work, Cameron and Derek aim to prove that style transcends body type and they’re utilizing platforms to inspire all men within the industry and showcase that fashion has no limits.