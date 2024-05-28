Bossip Video

Ahead of the NBA Draft, super-agent Rich Paul reveals Bronny James will not sign a two-way contract for any team.

We are just weeks away from the NBA Draft and all eyes will be on Bronny James.

LeBron James still dreams of playing with his sons, and rumors are swirling that he might pack his bags from the Lakers and follow Bronny to his new team. Super-agent Rich Paul now represents both LeBron and Bronny, and he’s opening up about the father-son duo’s future.

According to Bleacher Report, the Clutch Sports CEO revealed a shocking condition for drafting Bronny during a lengthy interview with journalist Chris Haynes.

Two-way contracts pay players one salary for playing in the NBA and with the G-league affiliates, so if a team thinks they can pull a fast one by putting Bronny in the G-league to push ticket sales, they have to think again.

When Haynes asked about rumors the eldest James son wouldn’t sign any two-way contracts, Rich Paul said it was true.

“Yes, that’s absolutely true,” Paul told Chris Haynes. “Teams know that. I’m not doing that.”

Haynes then asked Paul about where Bronny could get drafted.

“Bronny’s range has been all over. Some teams think he goes 20 to 40, some say 30-50, and some teams think he’ll go undrafted. It just takes one team. This is something I do every year during the draft process. This is not Bronny-centric. He’s a part of our draft class. I have to try to help find the right fit for all my guys as well as the right deal. So that’s how I’m looking at it,” said Paul.

Where do YOU think Bronny James will end up?