LeBron James is covering Sports illustrated with his sons Bronny and Bryce and the father-son team is opening up about what could come next.

In February of 2002, LeBron James graced the cover of Sports Illustrated while he was just a junior in high school. Many were so shocked that they instantly hated the cover and claimed there was no way that the teen could live up to that hype. Now 20 years later, Bron’s more than lived up to the hype and he’s got plans to bring his sons along for the ride.

LeBron James is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated but this time he has his sons Bryce and Bronny alongside him. The cover marks Bryce’s first interview and it details LeBron’s big plans for his boys.

Bryce James and Bronny James are currently playing for Sierra Canyon High School but LeBron is looking forward to playing with Bronny and even Bryce in the NBA if his body permits it. And while this is something he’s previously mentioned, it was apparently a surprise to everyone including Bronny who told SI that it’s “pretty cool” but is two years away from eligibility. The news was even a shock to LeBron’s wife Savannah James.

“No, we hadn’t talked about it,” Savannah told Sports Illustrated. “I mean, yes, because obviously, you ask the boys what they want to be when they’re 10, 11 years old. I want to be in the NBA. And I think that’s just something that was near and dear to LeBron’s heart.”

People have questioned if LeBron is putting too much pressure on his son but Bron seems unphased and almost offended that anyone would question the greatness of the James family.

And what of those who say his comments about playing with Bronny place unfair expectations on his son? writes Chris Ballard for Sports Ilustrated. LeBron leans forward, animated. “I don’t give a s— what nobody says. Our quest and our journey is not predicated on what everybody said. You going to have five people that love you out of 10. Then you have five people that hate you out of 10. That’s just the way of the land. No matter what you do.” He’s fired up now. “You can be a guy who literally goes to work at Starbucks, and there’s going to be four or five customers that come in and hate the way that you made that chai tea latte. It’s just how it works. And the faster you can realize that happens, the better off you’ll be, because you’re not going to respond or give that too much energy.” (“Don’t give it no energy” is a motto he mentions repeatedly.)

One of the stand-out moments in the cover story is Savannah James hinting that Bronny will go to college instead of Overtime Elite or the G-League which is the question everyone is asking.

You can read the full cover story here.