After returning to Las Vegas to finish her residency, Adele reveals she’s ready for a baby girl with Rich Paul. Not only that, but she also sent well wishes to her “stepdaughter” who recently graduated from Clark Atlanta University.
Fresh off of her 36th birthday, Adele returned to Las Vegas for her “Weekends With Adele” residency where she encountered a couple expecting a baby girl.
According to Complex, this prompted Adele to crack a few jokes about her “baby-making music” before revealing that she wants to make her 11-year-old son, Angelo from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki, a big brother.
“Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I’ve already got a boy,” she said in the fan recored video. “I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, and I’ll probably hate the most in the world as well… She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”
Adele admitted a child with Rich Paul, the highest-earning sports agent, would be no easy task as the child would always be on the go considering their busy schedules.
“With me as her mother and Rich as her father, my daughter’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” said Adele.
Rolling Stone reports that Adele’s final residency show is in November of this year making 2025 the perfect time for her to try to expand her family.
Adele Congratulates Her “Stepdaughter” Reona Paul On Her Clark Atlanta University Graduation
In related news, Adele recently congratulated her “stepdaughter” for graduating from college. It is unclear if Rich Paul and Adele are actually married, but it’s clear that she considers the agent’s family her own.
“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna,” said Adele about Rich Paul’s daughter. “Make sure you put this video online.”
Today reports that she went on to share that Reonna is a first-generation college graduate, and according to the scholar’s Instagram, she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
“How amazing is that?” Adele said. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”
Congratulations, Reonna!
