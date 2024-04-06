Bossip Video

King James may not be turning over his crown just yet but the throne is being prepared for his young prince, Bronny.

The NBA superstar’s eldest son, Bronny, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic.

Seemingly ignoring concerns that he is not ready for the competitive nature of the big leagues, the freshman USC guard will begin NBA workouts. The 19-year-old will maintain his college eligibility and has entered the transfer portal, marking the end of his tenure at USC.

Experts’ opinions seem split on Bronny’s ability at six-foot-four and just over 200 pounds. However, some do believe that he can make better use of his talents in the NBA than in college. Former Boston Celtics and current ESPN talking head, Kendrick Perkins, said

“It’s the right move. I mean, when you look at Bronny [James]. I always said that I don’t believe that [he] is built for college. I think he will be a hell of a pro. I’m not saying that he’s gonna be [Lebron].”

Comparisons to his iconic father will be par for the course. Even without the shadow of GOAT James, others think that Bronny could use more time to develop.

Still, the outlet reports that the draft remains the top concern for the eldest James son and his agent and CEO of Clutch Sports, Rich Paul. In a formal announcement of his decision to declare for the draft, Bronny said,

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete.”

Lebron has already started discussing his inevitable retirement from the sport. Yet fans continue holding out hope that the father-and-son duo will play at least one NBA season together. The 39-year-old billionaire baller already declared that he will play for whatever team drafts the young guard, The Athletic reports.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Something tells us that Lebron and Paul have a plan in the works to make this a historic moment for the James family.