A Real Housewife of Dubai is dishing on her sophomore season and admitting that she has doubts about the bond between two of her castmates.

“How can I break up something that I don’t think is real?” the housewife rhetorically asked BOSSIP about her (former?) bestie’s friendship with a foe.

Lesa Milan will be back on television screens on Sunday, June 2 when The Real Housewives of Dubai bring their beauty (and big budgets) back to Bravo.

As previously reported season two will continue to follow the lavish ladies as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within an opulent oasis.

This year however there will be new dynamics in the friend group, especially between Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.

In season one the two were thick as thieves reminiscent of (the now former) “Frick and Frack” Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Lesa even gushed to BOSSIP about how much she valued her friend with Ayan “who she’s never had a falling out with,” but now that’s no longer the case.

In the #RHODubai trailer, Ayan alleged that Lesa was trying to come between her and fellow housewife Caroline Stanbury whom they both previously feuded with.

Caroline Stanbury & and her wife Serafina could nevvvvvvvah 😍😍💕 Can't wait to see what Chanel Ayan & Lesa Milan are bringing to season 2! pic.twitter.com/6umqIftrLS — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) January 23, 2023

According to Lesa however, that’s far from the case because she doubts the validity of Ayan and Stanbury’s friendship.

“How can I break up something that I didn’t even ever think was real?” Lesa asked BOSSIP. “You know it makes no sense, I still stand true to that. You know with Ayana and I, I can’t speak too much as to what happened, because I want you guys to tune in and I want people’s genuine opinions.”

She continued and hinted that their issue might stem from an alleged betrayal, but said she’ll leave it up to viewers to choose sides.

“I don’t want them to be swayed, so I’m not going to give you my version [of what happened]. I want everyone to tune in and watch, and then be the judge of what they think went down, and who betrayed who.”

The designer, mom, and wife also likened their fractured friendship to a failed relationship but added that there is hope for a reconciliation.

“It’s kind of like a breakup,” Lesa told BOSSIP. “It really, genuinely is, it’s like a breakup. But you know, like any other breakup, I’ve had many in my life. I kissed a lot of frogs before I kissed and met my husband, so I know how to navigate these waters. It’s sad, it’s disappointing, but I wouldn’t say that it’s irreconcilable. We’ll see what happens. I feel like maybe a conversation—maybe Andy Cohen can get us to talk and figure it out at the reunion, but I have not really spoken to her since we wrapped.”

Let’s cross our fingers that these two make amends!

Happy #RHODubai announcement day! I’m still stanning BOTH Chanel and Lesa even with their fight idc 😆😅 pic.twitter.com/CXO7VcFCiS — Jak (@TooRealReality_) April 11, 2024

Hit the flip to see what else Lesa Milan said about #RHODubai season two.