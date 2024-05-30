A Real Housewife of Dubai is dishing on her sophomore season and admitting that she has doubts about the bond between two of her castmates.
“How can I break up something that I don’t think is real?” the housewife rhetorically asked BOSSIP about her (former?) bestie’s friendship with a foe.
Lesa Milan will be back on television screens on Sunday, June 2 when The Real Housewives of Dubai bring their beauty (and big budgets) back to Bravo.
As previously reported season two will continue to follow the lavish ladies as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within an opulent oasis.
This year however there will be new dynamics in the friend group, especially between Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.
In season one the two were thick as thieves reminiscent of (the now former) “Frick and Frack” Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Lesa even gushed to BOSSIP about how much she valued her friend with Ayan “who she’s never had a falling out with,” but now that’s no longer the case.
In the #RHODubai trailer, Ayan alleged that Lesa was trying to come between her and fellow housewife Caroline Stanbury whom they both previously feuded with.
Caroline Stanbury & and her wife Serafina could nevvvvvvvah 😍😍💕 Can't wait to see what Chanel Ayan & Lesa Milan are bringing to season 2! pic.twitter.com/6umqIftrLS
— Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) January 23, 2023
According to Lesa however, that’s far from the case because she doubts the validity of Ayan and Stanbury’s friendship.
“How can I break up something that I didn’t even ever think was real?” Lesa asked BOSSIP. “You know it makes no sense, I still stand true to that. You know with Ayana and I, I can’t speak too much as to what happened, because I want you guys to tune in and I want people’s genuine opinions.”
She continued and hinted that their issue might stem from an alleged betrayal, but said she’ll leave it up to viewers to choose sides.
“I don’t want them to be swayed, so I’m not going to give you my version [of what happened]. I want everyone to tune in and watch, and then be the judge of what they think went down, and who betrayed who.”
The designer, mom, and wife also likened their fractured friendship to a failed relationship but added that there is hope for a reconciliation.
“It’s kind of like a breakup,” Lesa told BOSSIP. “It really, genuinely is, it’s like a breakup. But you know, like any other breakup, I’ve had many in my life. I kissed a lot of frogs before I kissed and met my husband, so I know how to navigate these waters. It’s sad, it’s disappointing, but I wouldn’t say that it’s irreconcilable. We’ll see what happens. I feel like maybe a conversation—maybe Andy Cohen can get us to talk and figure it out at the reunion, but I have not really spoken to her since we wrapped.”
Let’s cross our fingers that these two make amends!
Happy #RHODubai announcement day! I’m still stanning BOTH Chanel and Lesa even with their fight idc 😆😅 pic.twitter.com/CXO7VcFCiS
— Jak (@TooRealReality_) April 11, 2024
Hit the flip to see what else Lesa Milan said about #RHODubai season two.
Lesa Milan Talks Caroline Brooks’ #RHODubai “Betrayal” Tweets, Teases More Of What’s To Come
Elsewhere in the chat, Lesa also responded to a series of tweets from fellow housewife Caroline Brooks who hinted that there’s some kind of betrayal afoot in the friend group, something that sounds like a common theme.
“BETRAYAL BETRAYAL!!” tweeted the Glass House Dubai salon owner. “Hmm… I see this word being tossed around very loosely. 1 thing about it, I was there! 2 things for sure, you are gonna LOVE season 2.”
“It’s about to get real,” she added. “Buckle up and hop on whoever’s bandwagon you think will ride until wheels fall off”
BETRAYAL BETRAYAL!! Hmm… I see this word being tossed around very loosely. 1 thing about it, I was there! 2 things for sure, you are gonna LOVE season 2. 😮💨It’s about to get real. Buckle up and hop on whoever’s bandwagon you think will ride until wheels fall off. #RHODubai ✌️
— Caroline Brooks (@caroline_dubai) April 13, 2024
According to Lesa, Caroline Brooks “spoke the truth” in her tweet.
“I’ll say yeah, there’s a lot of betrayal this season,” Lesa told BOSSIP. “I feel like a lot of dynamic shifts. A lot of people who were cool season one, are not so cool season 2 but it’s crazy honestly, the way we started and the way we ended as a group of friends. Here’s the thing I think for us; we all wear our hearts on our sleeve because we’re real friends, and I think when your friends hurt you, it hurts. If we weren’t real friends, I think it would be a lot easier for us to get over it. I think because we are real friends, and the dynamics do shift, there’s a lot of betrayal.”
Even amidst the drama, Lesa’s confident that this season will be “epic” as viewers see more of her Mina Roe maternity line, meet her mom who she’s trying to convince to move to the golden city, and get an honest look at her life.
“Honestly, I think Season 2 is gonna be so epic,” she told BOSSIP. “I don’t wanna give it up too much. But I feel like it’s gonna be such an amazing season. I feel like we’re bringing the glitz and the glamour and the drama, all the little ingredients that you need for a successful reality show.
Besides, Mina Roe my other baby, you’re gonna see me juggling that, and my kids trying to convince my mom to move to Dubai. I think a lot of times people see us as and they’re like, you live in Dubai, such a fabulous city, but t the other side to it is that we don’t have family here.”
She continued,
“My [Instagram] page just looks like it’s so easy and perfect and flawless. And I think on the show people get to see a different side of me, because it’s not easy, and it’s so hard. And you know I do struggle, so I think a lot of people, especially moms, will be able to relate to me and that pretty much sums up my season.”
Watch our exclusive with Lesa Milan!
