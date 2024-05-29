Bossip Video

The official Real Housewives of Dubai season two taglines are HERE and they include mentions of oasis opulence amid some drama in the desert.

As previously reported on Sunday, June 2, the Dubai ‘Wives are making their long-awaited return for their sophomore season, and ahead of the premiere, Bravo reports that they just served their “most telling” taglines to date.

The gussied up and gorgeous ladies of Dubai; Caroline Stanbury, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, and newcomer Taleen Marie, are teasing what’s to come including fractured friendships, demanding family dynamics, and their ever-growing successful businesses.

Check out the #RHODubai season two taglines below.

Caroline Stanbury

The only thing old about me darling is my money.

Sara Al Madani

In the land of excess, I find my riches within.

Caroline Brooks

I may be building glass houses, but you’ll never see me crack.

Lesa Milan

The desert might be hot, but I always find the shade.

Chanel Ayan

If you’re jealous of me that’s okay honey, I would be too.

Taleen Marie

Take it from me, if you know how to stay chill, you’ll never get burned.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season two premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.