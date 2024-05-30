Hennessy is a brand known for epic cocktail events and will bring their latest offering the “Made for more” tour to Atlanta this weekend.
Iconic liquor brand Hennessy is embarking on a multi-city tour and of course, Atlanta is kicking things off. From May 30 until June 2, the brand will have an immersive cocktail experience inside of 285 for you to enjoy. The “Made for more” experience is traveling luxuriously via a 20-foot branded shipping container that will be hard to miss.
According to a press release, you can expect new takes on classic sips, lawn games, quizzes, and more.
Also, you’ll get a personal introduction to the brand’s featured cocktails “Hennessy Margarita”, “Hennessy Berry Mojito” and “Hennessy V.S.O.P. Paloma.”
Locations & Times:
Thursday, May 30
Location: Tara Package | 8525 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, GA 30236
Location: Sports Cafe | 8501 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, GA 30236
Timing: 4PM – 7PM
Saturday, June 1
Location: Home Depot Backyard – Sundresses & Seersuckers Festival | 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30318
Timing: 5PM – 11PM
Sunday, June 2 (Special VIP guest in attendance)
Location: Trap City Cafe | 660 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Timing: 1PM – 4PM
If you’re looking for good energy, vibes, and like-minded people this is a can’t-miss opportunity to kick off your summer the right way.
To see when the “Made for more” experience is heading to your city you can visit hennessymadeformoretour.com.
Thank us later.
-
