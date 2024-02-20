Jordyn Woods recently put her mixology skills to the test when she guest bartended for the stars at an NBA All-Star Weekend hot spot.

NBA All-Star weekend featured the most lavish brand activations, but nothing topped LVMH’s Hennessy Arena this year. Hennessy is the official spirits partner of the NBA so it’s only right they put on a show themselves.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Jordyn Woods served as the guest bartender for the function, serving up the latest cocktails from the brand.

Delicious cocktails are to be expected during any Hennessy event, but there was much more to explore inside the Hennessy Arena. The indoor and outdoor activation debuted an upcoming collection from Hennessy and Mitchell & Ness, which you can register for here. Not only that, but there was a custom court and attendees witnessed a 2-on-2 tournament featuring the WNBA’s most-skilled stars including Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Cloud, Jewel Lloyd and Jackie Young.

According to a press release, Jeff Teague’s The 520 Club podcast even dropped by the arena and recorded a live episode.

Also, the event was hosted at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, not too far from all the All-Star Weekend action. Celebrities spotted included Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson, Jadakiss, Don C, Elizabeth Woods, Trinidad James, Shawn Marion, Dominique Wilkins, Jeff Hamilton and more.

You can take a look at all the celebs who dropped by the activation below.