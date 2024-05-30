Bossip Video

Samuel Sterling was killed by a Michigan detective in an unmarked car who fatally struck the Black 25-year-old during a chase. In the aftermath, the local community demanded transparency and accountability from law enforcement officials about what actually took place during the incident. Shortly thereafter, Sterling’s lawyers publicly released the body camera footage of the detective running his vehicle into him, and it appears that accountability was soon to follow.

According to NBC News, 50-year-old Sgt. Brian Keely has now been charged with murder and is facing a life sentence for his willfully reckless conduct that cost Sterling his life. Attorney general of Michigan Dana Nessel formally announced that she was bringing charges against Keely and plans to vigorously prosecute the case. Keely has not only been charged with second-degree murder but also one count of involuntary manslaughter which carries a sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Det. Sgt. Keely’s actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented,” Nessel said in a video announcing the charges.

