Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are expecting their first child together, and the WNBA star is manifesting a baller baby boy.

The couple announced the news on Instagram in April. They posted an adorable photo of an ultrasound to reveal their family is growing. “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the touching caption said. With the baby due in July, the countdown to their new adventure has officially begun.

Brittney and Cherelle’s love story has been nothing short of inspirational. Married since 2019, the couple has faced their fair share of challenges and triumphs together.

Most notably, Cherelle played a pivotal role in securing Brittney’s release from Russian imprisonment in December 2022, following her detainment in February of that year. Through thick and thin, their bond has only grown stronger, and now they’re ready to embrace the joys of parenthood.

Brittney Griner Shares Her Dreams For A Baby Boy Balling Like His Mama

When TMZ Sports caught up with Brittney Griner recently, they asked the million-dollar question: Will her son follow in her footsteps? Griner’s response, “Yeah, yeah. Sports, what?! C’mon now!! Of course!!” It’s clear that Griner is not just anticipating the arrival of her son but is already envisioning a future filled with athletic prowess.

As a nine-time WNBA All-Star and a powerhouse center for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner knows a thing or two about what it takes to excel in sports. She plans on being a dedicated sports mom, teaching her son the ins and outs of basketball from a young age. Talk about creating a legacy! With Griner’s experience and passion for the game, it’s no surprise she’s dreaming big for her little one.

Currently, Griner has to sit on the sidelines with a toe injury. However, she hopes to rejoin her teammates, including the legendary Diana Taurasi, on the court soon. Despite her injury, her focus is steadfastly split between her recovery and the impending arrival of her son.

As Brittney and Cherelle eagerly await the birth of their baby boy, the world watches with bated breath. The Griner family is on the brink of a beautiful new chapter, one filled with love, laughter, and undoubtedly, a lot of basketball.

Whether or not their son decides to follow in his mother’s illustrious footsteps, one thing is certain: with Brittney Griner as his mom, he’s bound to have an incredible start in life.