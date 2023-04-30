Nearly five months after Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detainment, she and her wife, Cherelle Griner, were esteemed guests of CBS News at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The couple has much to celebrate. In addition to BG coming home, Cherelle just became a lawyer! The couple sat at a table with elite journalists who covered Brittney’s story, like CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Brittney was arrested in Russia in February 2022 while playing overseas. Officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in the country, in her luggage. The court sentenced her to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges.

Following widespread calls to negotiate her release, the Biden administration was able to get her home through a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8th.

During a recent press conference, Griner announced an upcoming memoir. The MVP revealed the project will tell her “raw, emotional” story of her arrest and 10-month detainment in Russia. Her powerful story will hit bookshelves next year.

Check out the hilarious hot takes, powerful political moments, and star-studded fashion after the jump!