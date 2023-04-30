Nearly five months after Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detainment, she and her wife, Cherelle Griner, were esteemed guests of CBS News at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The couple has much to celebrate. In addition to BG coming home, Cherelle just became a lawyer! The couple sat at a table with elite journalists who covered Brittney’s story, like CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Brittney was arrested in Russia in February 2022 while playing overseas. Officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in the country, in her luggage. The court sentenced her to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges.
Following widespread calls to negotiate her release, the Biden administration was able to get her home through a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8th.
During a recent press conference, Griner announced an upcoming memoir. The MVP revealed the project will tell her “raw, emotional” story of her arrest and 10-month detainment in Russia. Her powerful story will hit bookshelves next year.
Check out the hilarious hot takes, powerful political moments, and star-studded fashion after the jump!
Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Join Political Leaders And Journalists At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Other celebrities in attendance included model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, SNL star Ego Nwodim, Julia Fox, Senate Majority, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Leader Chuck Schumer, actress Rosario Dawson, supermodel Winnie Harlow, and more flexed their fashion at the elite event.
Check out more celebrity looks from the star-studded red carpet before President Biden joined in on the jokes.
Check out Joe Biden flexing some Presidential humor and hilarious Trump jokes after the flip!
President Joe Biden Cracks Jokes With Roy Wood Jr. And Reflects On Serious Issues
According to CNN, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner recognized several journalists for their impactful work last year. Honorees included CNN’s Phil Mattingly for his coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington and Politico’s publishing of the Supreme Court draft opinion that would later overturn Roe v. Wade.
While applauding the journalists in the room, President Biden also joked about dodging the media’s questions.
“I get that age is a completely reasonable issue, it’s on everybody’s mind,” he said, referring to his reelection bid. “By everyone I mean the New York Times.
“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office: I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be a White House Dinner if Trump jokes weren’t thrown around! Biden joked about a $10 offer to keep his remarks under ten minutes.
“That’s a switch, a president being offered hush money,” he joked in reference to Trump’s indictment in an alleged hush money scheme.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr., known for his role on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” took aim at Washington and dubbed former President Donald Trump the “king of scandals.”
“Keeping up with Trump scandals is like watching Star Wars movies,” he said. “You got to watch the third one to understand the first one, then you got – you can’t miss the second one because it’s got Easter eggs for the fifth one.”
The White House Correspondents’ dinner wasn’t all fun and jokes. Biden took the time to call for the release of wrongfully detained Americans. He addressed the wrongful detentions of American journalists Evan Gershkovich in Russia and Austin Tice in Syria. Biden reassured the journalists and the families of the detainees that his administration is committed to bringing them home.
“I promise you, I’m working like hell to get them home,” Biden said.
