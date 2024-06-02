Bossip Video

Roddy Rich has been receiving jokes from fans about his latest music but hopes to change the tone with “Survivor’s Remorse”.

Once in a blue moon, an artist hits the scene and their career takes off upon launching, which was the case for Roddy Rich. One of his biggest songs “The Box” is certified Diamond and is still in heavy rotation on streaming services. Unfortunately, Roddy’s last album Feed The Streets III was met with a negative response from fans who expected banger after banger. It’s not fair to Roddy to limit his creativity, but the rapper listened and took two years away to focus on his music.

According to Vibe, Roddy Rich is back and has announced his upcoming album The Navy Album.

To get fans ready for the project Roddy dropped off the first single “Survivor’s Remorse”. The song features Roddy returning to the basics and the flow that had fans in a chokehold. Hopefully, Roddy can keep delivering during the rollout and reclaim the vibes he delivered before the pandemic. Hopefully Roddy and Mustard can deliver a summer banger before it’s too late.

You can watch the video for “Survivor’s Remorse” below.