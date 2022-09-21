Bossip Video

Roddy Ricch is speaking out against the senseless violence in a California city.

Just like any large city in America, Los Angeles has been subjected to violence but in recent years, the targeting of rappers in the city has made headlines. After the murder of rapper PnB Rock other artists like Fat Joe have claimed that being a rapper is “the most dangerous job in America.” PnB Rock’s killing comes just a few years after Nipsey Hussle was murdered in front of his own store in Los Angeles and it’s clear that Roddy Ricch thinks that things have to change.

Roddy Ricch Addresses Senseless Violence In Los Angeles, Says Soon Nobody Will Be Left To Take From Or Kill

Roddy Ricch is a Los Angeles native born and raised in Compton, California, and is speaking out against the senseless violence in the city. On Instagram, he addressed the violence and even started out admitting he usually minds his business but he felt provoked to speak up.

“LA! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better,” 23-year-old Roddy wrote. “It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away. I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill.”

Roddy ended his post by stating there have to be better ways to chase dreams because the violence is turning everything into “all nightmares”. You can read his post below.