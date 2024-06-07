Rihanna Gets Fans All Riled Up By Wearing An ‘I’m Retired’ Shirt During NYC Outing

It’s looking more and more like we’re never getting that new Rihanna album…

The singer-turned-makeup mogul loves to troll her loyal fans, and this week, she did just that with a graphic tee that really struck a chord with the Navy. As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, Rihanna recently stepped out in a shirt that reads, “I’m Retired. This is as dressed up as I get.”

While the mother of two has been embracing motherhood and absolutely dominating the makeup game with her Fenty brand, fans still won’t stop asking about when she’ll release new music. With this shirt, it seems like she’s sending her supporters a message, though it’s not clear whether or not she’s serious about being retired from the music industry.

Rih’s fans can’t take anything seriously, so they immediately started to crack jokes about the shirt, with some even joking that “I’m Retired” is actually going to be the name of her next album.

With everything going on in Rihanna’s life, including her newly announced Fenty Hair line, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that music isn’t exactly her first priority right now. Still, she has been speaking more candidly about another album lately, which should serve as some sort of hope for disgruntled fans.

Prior to rocking her “I’m Retired” graphic tee, Rih has actually been hinting at a new album a lot recently, promising last month that it’s gonna be “amazing… It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet.”

“If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away …There should be a show of growth, right?” she told Extra at the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation. “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

Talk about mixed signals!