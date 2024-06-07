Bossip Video

Latto has joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli to release an explosive hit just in time for the summer.

The Clay-Co native enlisted fellow rap queens to drop the remix of her electrifying single, “Sunday Service,” originally featured on her EP of the same title released in February.

The punchy song comes paired with an eye-popping visual which dropped on June 6, in which Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli can be seen dominating the stage during Megan’s packed-out concert in Atlanta, twerking up a storm and sipping on drinks backstage in her green room. GloRilla also makes a small cameo in the girl power-themed visual, lip-syncing along to all of the lyrics.

Latto, known for her witty bars, kicks off the video with a fair warning for her hip-hop competitors, stating:

“Do you rap or do you tweet cuz I can’t tell. Get in the booth!”

That set the tone for Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, who also flexed their pen on the “Sunday Service (Remix).”

In a particular scene of the video, Flo Milli showcased her trademark high-pitched rap delivery, spitting:

“Hoe I’ll take over your city/ b**h you p**** you a kitty/ We pull up like Sunday Service beat a b***h and show no pity.”

Following the infectious hook, Megan Thee Stallion swiftly fired lyrical shots at those who have mocked her struggles and challenges.

“These b**** tryna be funny they jokin’/ Everything Megan put out I own it,” she rapped.

On June 5, Megan Thee Stallion posted a few highlights from the video on her Instagram page. Her sizzling photo carousel captured her shaking her supple clappas alongside Flo Milli and Latto. Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks even stopped by to show the Grammy Award-winning rapper some love backstage.

Latto Is Set To Perform At The 2024 BET Awards

This “Sunday Service” remix is the follow-up to Latto’s single “Can’t Get Enough” alongside J.Lo, which dropped in January. The Atlanta native is also gearing up to perform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on June 30, and has been nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award, for a third time. In 2023, the “Big Energy” artist won the award, beating out big contenders like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.