Bossip Video

You know, Atlanta politics… Megan Thee Stallion is doing all she can to bring her Atlanta hotties the show they paid for.

Though it seems like the Mayor’s office is doing all they can to make sure it doesn’t happen. Much of the city of Atlanta was left high and dry following a major water main break. This caused the powers that be to cancel the highly anticipated tour stop.

There were originally two Hot Girl Summer shows scheduled for ATL; however, Friday night’s show was canceled less than an hour before it was to take place. The decision disappointed the rapper’s fans as well as Meg herself.

“Y’all was acting like I could perform, and now you’re telling me, ‘Oh by the way, when we was trying to fix the pipes, we found another issue, and now some more s— is going on,'” the Hiss artist said in a video filmed inside the arena. “What! They’re playing with me.”

Saturday night’s show was also cancelled after the city decided it could not take place safely.

Meg has been trying to make it up to her fans via BTS rehearsal footage being shared to her socials; however, the ATL hotties were, understandably, up in arms.

There’s no word on whether or not Atlanta shows will be added back to the schedule at a later date; however, the tour’s Raleigh, NC stop is sold out for Tuesday, June 4.

The tour has already garnered several sold-out stops, including one at the iconic Madison Square Garden where Cardi B made a surprise appearance.

The tour’s opening act, GloRilla, was also feeling the love during a stop in her hometown of Memphis.

To keep the sisterhood of the traveling bars going, Meg and Glo released a remix of their summer hit “Wanna Be” with Cardi on Friday, cementing the only big three in rap still in existence.