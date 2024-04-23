Wanna get away?

The older you get, the more likely you’ll be in the club RET TA GO like Kevin Hart, 44, whose social battery appeared to die while partying with Usher and Latto at the famed Ladies Love R&B party in Atlanta.

It’s like 5 funny things about this video 💀 pic.twitter.com/EGn7l79kXg — BIG LATTO (@Latto) April 18, 2024

Now, we’re not exactly sure when the comedian’s social battery hit 0% but he seemed to be having a good time before reaching his turn up limit for the night.

That Usher had Latto & Kevin Hart in their bag 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/C17ZXf5xuY — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 19, 2024

Naturally, social media flipped his relatable moment of being in the club wayyy past your bedtime into a hilarious meme wave currently trending across social media.

Please know if we out and I have this look on my face, I’m thinking of an excuse to go home. I just ain’t got the lie together yet pic.twitter.com/adxqoRt2a3 — Fast Times (@KarateSkool) April 18, 2024

While Kev was fighting for his life, Usher vibed with Latto in a star-studded VIP section with Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, and more.

Earlier that day, the Super Bowl MVP kicked it with our Hot 107.9 Atlanta fam at a meet and greet and interview with Incognito and DJ Misses of “Posted On The Corner.”

The special event not only celebrated Usher’s career but also rekindled the spirit of his connection with his hometown.

During the event, Ursh chatted with Incognito and DJ Misses about his legacy before celebrating the late Rico Wade–the iconic Dungeon Family producer who recently passed away.

According to Usher, it’s integral to give people their flowers while they can still smell them and Rico is a perfect example of that.

“It’s important for us to celebrate the ones we love while we got ’em,” he told “Posted On The Corner.” Not until now do we stop a moment to celebrate that iconic producer, that iconic curator; from Goodie Mob to Outkast—the south has had something to say and it came from the people who said it.”

Have you ever been Kevin Hart in the club? Tell us down below and peep the funniest memes from Kevin’s recent night out on the flip.