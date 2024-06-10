Bossip Video

Drake is entering his soccer dad era in style.

On June 9, the “Hotline Bling” rapper posted a carousel of photos on social media, showing him enthusiastically cheering for his son, Adonis, from the sidelines during his soccer match. Drake, 37, sported serious style, opting for a sheer white t-shirt paired with tan high-waisted wide-leg trousers, complemented by a cream sweater casually draped over his shoulders.

To elevate the look, the proud dad rocked a pair of sunglasses, an icy ring, and a gold watch along with cornrows.

In the background, six-year-old Adonis commanded the soccer field. His jersey proudly rocked the number 25 as he skillfully dominated the game with his swift movements.

“Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies,” Drake captioned his photo series.

Social media users react to Drake’s stylish soccer dad outfit.

Fans of the “Versace” artist lit up the comments section. Several showered the Toronto native’s outfit with praise and commended him for attending his son’s game.

“Next-level dad duties fit!” wrote one user. Another fan penned, “The fit goes crazy.” A third Instagram user commented, “No lie, the pants are fly!” A fourth added, “Summer dad loading!”

Drake welcomed Adonis with Sophie Brussaux in 2017. Yet the rap star kept images of the cutie patootie private until March 2020. During an interview with Lil Wayne in May of that year, the Grammy Award-winner explained why he began slowly sharing images of his son with the world.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” the star said. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do.”

He added;

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.”

What do you think of Drake’s soccer dad fit? Was it hot or a flop?