Drake & Snowd4y’s ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ Dumbfounds Detractors Demanding Kendrick Come Collect Patois Papi

Drake joins Toronto personality Snowd4y on ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ leaving social media confused due to the timing of the record.

In the aftermath of being labeled a predator in Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping single “Not Like Us” we all expected Drake to get back in his groove. After the battle ended he posted that “summer vibes” were on the way and who doesn’t like a summer vibe?

According to Complex, in true Drake fashion, he came with a left-field feature on Toronto personality Snowd4y’s “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

While the song is meant to be funny social media held Drake’s feet to the fire confused about exactly what he tried to accomplish. The Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah” parody could be an inside joke for Toronto and we Americans won’t get it. However, even if the song isn’t your cup of tea, the memes make it all worth it.

For some, what makes Drake so great is his ability to blend in with different regional sounds, but that has also been viewed as a weakness in the eyes of those who accuse him of cultural appropriation. Some believe the song is a funny attempt to respond to the allegations that “Toronto doesn’t have its own sound,” an allegation that was brought into focus by Ebro Darden during the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Play

You can check out some of the funniest reactions to the return of Patois below.