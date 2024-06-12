Bossip Video

Enchanting, a Texas rap star formerly signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, has tragically passed away, and somehow the record executive’s label is getting some of the blame for it.

Lil CJ Kasino, an artist manager from Fort Worth and reportedly a close friend of the 26-year-old star, shared with TMZ that Enchanting, neé Channing Nicole Larry, had been “pulled off life support after she fell unconscious the day before.”

Sadly, her passing raised questions about the string of hardships faced by artists under Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, leading some to wonder if there was a “curse” attached to it.

On June 11, Kasino announced Enchanting’s death by posting an emotional photo carousel of the rapper. One photo captured her sitting in the studio recording music.

“They Pulled The Plug Bro This S–t So F–ked Up. I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. You gone Forever,” his caption read.

A representative from her management team also reached out to The Shade Room and alleged that the rapper was suffering from withdrawals and passed away after a reported overdose.

She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” they said.

Shocked by the news, Gucci Mane, 44, also took to Instagram to commemorate the young rapper, who churned out tracks like “Issa Photoshoot” and “No Luv” on his popular label.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting,” the music veteran captioned a beautiful photo of Enchanting rocking a 1017 chain.

Some Social Media Users Hurled “Cursed” Label Allegations Against Gucci Mane

While some fans offered love and consolation to the “Lemonade” hitmaker, a few users began to ponder why so many artists from Gucci’s 1017 label have gone through unfortunate circumstances.

Some questioned if the label was “cursed.”

One user wrote on Instagram, “If he ain’t responsible he definitely not setting the example!! How many people gotta die or go to jail on his label?” Another netizen penned, “Man @laflare1017 what’s going on over there at 1017? Everybody losing they freedom or they Life…”

As speculation began to flood the comments section, Keyshia Ka’Oir, Gucci Mane’s wife, stepped in to defend her husband, stating firmly that her better half did not foresee the young rapper’s death.

“Leave my husband alone! He signs these artists to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this! Chant we love you baby girl!”

A supporter of Gucci Mane also echoed a similar sentiment.

“Gucci gave these artists an opportunity to make it out of the trenches! What they do with their lives outside of music is NOT GUCCI FAULT MANE, Y’ALL buggin!!!”

This isn’t the first instance where whispers of a curse surrounding artists linked to 1017 have surfaced.

Fans of the hip-hop label echoed similar remarks back in January 2022 when Hotboy Wes was apprehended for robbery in Texas, according to XXL. In January, he was reportedly sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple felony counts for assault family violence, aggravated assault, and a slew of other charges, KWTX noted.

By April of the same year, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to over five years for a firearm conspiracy charge. A year earlier, in May 2021, Foogiano received a five-year sentence for fleeing while on bond for a firearm possession charge. Sadly, in December 2022, Big Scarr passed away due to an accidental prescription drug overdose. In the subsequent January, Mac Critter faced arrest and charges for murder, and in February of this year, FTO Sett was arrested after his bond was revoked for weapons and drug offenses.