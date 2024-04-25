With beef in the air throughout the world of Hip-Hop, Gucci Mane has joined the chaos with his Diddy diss “TakeDat.”
Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse has caused complete chaos in the rap world and spawned more beef than he likely ever envisioned. While Drake has addressed this challengers with “Push Ups,” we’ve yet to hear anything else from Mr. “Let’s Get It Bro.”
According to UPROXX, the latest rapper to enter the Hip-Hop beef ring is Gucci Mane. Gucci sets his sights on Diddy with his track “TakeDat.”
At the start of the track, Gucci Mane says he’s “just f****g around” but thinks it will be the “hardest song of the summer.”
“I got a young Miami b***h from the city /I’m spendin’ money like a trick, no Diddy /I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy /But she can’t be underage, no Diddy (Ugh) /Extendo with a switch, no Diddy”- Gucci starts out rapping.
For the most part the song is harmless, but it pokes fun at Diddy’s serious allegations. In the visual, he even recreates scenes from iconic Bad Boy videos for good measure.
You can watch the video for “TakeDat” below.
