The “Trap Or Die” devotion between Jeannie Mai and Jeezy is officially over now that their contentious divorce has been finalized.

TMZ reports that the former The Real co-host and the rapper finalized their divorce on Tuesday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. Details are few and far between when it comes to the split because the outlet adds that the final judgment and divorce decree are being kept under seal.

That means the public will not receive details on the settlement terms, child support, and permanent parenting plan order because both parties agreed to keep those documents under seal.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Previously Feuded Over Domestic Abuse Allegations, Child Custody

As previously reported Jeannie accused Jeezy of domestic abuse claiming that he is prone to “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.”

Mai further alleged that Jeezy choked her out, pushed her down the stairs, called her out her name, and claimed that he “couldn’t wait” to divorce her.

TMZ reported at the time that the ATL rapper submitted documents to the court alleging that his estranged wife was “seeking revenge” because he declined to have another child with her.

In that filing, the rapper asked via his attorneys; “If I was so dangerous and abusive, why were you trying to have another baby with me???”

He also took to Instagram to call Jeannie’s allegations “false and deeply disturbing.”

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he wrote. “It’s disheartening to witness the deceit and manipulation at play, and at this time, my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeezy and Jeannie share a 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, whom Jeezy previously filed for primary custody of. He later dropped that petition.