Reports have surfaced that Jeezy is “way too gone” in his Jeannie Mai divorce, so much so that he’s not seeking reconciliation, and instead is seeking primary custody of their daughter.

Citing court documents, TMZ reports that the rapper, 46, is asking a judge to dismiss the current custody and parenting time arrangement set in place after mediation with his estranged wife, and instead allow his daughter to live with him full-time.

Citing the need for their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, 2, to have “more stability”, Jeezy reportedly said in court documents that Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule is not beneficial to the child. TMZ adds that Jeezy alleged that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months and believes that Jeannie’s mother and brother take on the majority of care of Monaco.

Before filing docs for primary custody, Jeezy told the judge that he agreed to move into the basement of their shared home but Mai “moved out of the residence and took Monaco with her”, the outlet adds.

This is just the latest chapter in Jeezy and Jeannie’s ongoing divorce.

As previously reported when the “And Then What” emcee filed for divorce in September 2023 he initially wanted joint custody of their baby girl. Following that, he accused Jeannie of “gatekeeping” their daughter but Jeannie fired back in court docs and said that Jeezy had unsecured firearms in his house.

Most recently, Jeezy asked a judge to bar the talk show host from using her current divorce lawyers because both attorneys represented the 45-year-old TV personality when they were negotiating the terms of her prenup with Jeezy in 2021. Those same lawyers are now trying to scrap the prenup they facilitated in negotiating on behalf of Mai.

