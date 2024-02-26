Bossip Video

Newly released footage shows Young Thug trying to finesse his way out of a traffic citation by challenging the officer to a footrace.

Young Thug is currently spending his days inside a Fulton County courtroom fighting for his freedom in the YSL RICO Trial. Prosecutors allege they have a mountain of evidence against the rapper and slowly but surely it is all surfacing online. Recently, previously unreleased footage from a minor traffic stop surfaced on the Internet as part of the prosecution’s reported 10-year investigation into the rapper.

According to Complex, the footage shows that despite being a high-profile rapper, Young Thug tried to use Atlanta finesse to avoid a traffic citation in 2021 to no avail.

“Can I please get a warning? I don’t think I can take the ticket,” Thug explains in the footage to which a police offer responds. “Why can’t you take a ticket? There are people that make $20,000 a year that take a ticket.”

In the 2021 video, the Atlanta rapper scoffed pleading “It’s not about the money,” before revealing that he recently had his license reinstated.

“How about I do one hundred push-ups?” said the rapper in the video. “Alright, let’s race. Let’s race, and if I beat you, no ticket. If you beat me, $2000.” “Have you ever done something and sought forgiveness? You wanted to be forgiven,” he added in his final pitch to avoid the citation.

In the end, the officer didn’t budge and slapped him with a ticket for speeding.

With 300 witnesses allegedly taking the stand in the YSL trial, this is just the beginning of the unreleased footage coming our way. Looking back the officer was right, the ticket was the least of his worries.

