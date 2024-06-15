Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia has activated his “sassy and petty” levels again. Amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, Guobadia, 60, is now taking steps to prevent his soon-to-be ex-wife from using his luxurious Rolls Royce.

According to Radar Online, Guobadia reportedly filed a cease and desist letter, urging court officials to prohibit Williams, 42, from featuring his pricey 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). As previously reported, Guobadia gifted Williams a Rolls Royce Ghost valued at $398,000 as an engagement present before their November 2022 wedding. The shiny metallic vehicle featured bright orange leather seats.

According to the court documents, Guobadia believes that he should possess full authority over the vehicle since he purchased and insured the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost solely in his name that year. As evidence, he included documents demonstrating both purchase and ownership, along with a copy of the vehicle insurance card.

“Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the release, disclosure, or publication of the Rolls Royce, nor does he consent to the taping, filming, photography, or recording of the Rolls Royce, including any aspects of any activity in or about the Rolls Royce,” Guobadia’s cease and desist letter read according to Radar.

“Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia. If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle.”

The complaint warned Williams and her legal team to adhere to the request or face subsequent legal action. Neither party has responded to the letter as of yet.

This marks the second time Guobadia has issued a cease-and-desist letter.

In March, the 60-year-old sent a letter to True Entertainment, the production company behind the Bravo reality series, demanding that filming cease at his residence amid his divorce from Williams. According to the letter, obtained by Page Six, Guobadia asserted his sole ownership of the Georgia property previously shared with Williams. Inside his complaint, he explicitly stated his refusal to authorize the release, disclosure, or publication of any photographs of the property, as well as any filming, recording, or taping of the premises or any activities filmed within.

After news of Guobadia’s latest cease and desist letter made headlines, X users flooded the platform with reactions. Many slammed Guobadia, calling him “petty” and “toxic” for the move.

On Instagram, Guobadia boasted about the backlash.

“I’m in a big mood for being sassy and petty …big part of my personality; and I give credit to that trait for much of my success in life,” he wrote in an Instagram post published June 13. “Popular opinion does not get me paid…being relentless does. When you call me sassy and petty, I take it as a compliment.”

Prior to leaning into the “sassy” title fans bestowed upon him, Simon admonished them for using the term.

“To comfortably call a man “sassy” is to imply women are weak & emotional. That’s not a good narrative for our community,” he wrote.

