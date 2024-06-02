Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia continued the supposedly “sassy” shenanigans during his divorce from RHOA’s Porsha Williams, apologizing for shaming his family with his ex and shading her messy “mediocre mind.” Porsha got her “pig in lipstick” lick-back by trolling the Nigerian national about his allegedly illicit immigration status. Andy, take the wheel!

We’re on part fiftyleven of the Real Housewives of Atlanta acrimony between Porsha and Simon, which probably won’t end anytime soon. Instead of beefing for the Bravo cameras, their divorce drama is playing out online and in court. The couple called it quits after 15 months of marriage, and they’ve been airing each other out ever since.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Simon claimed his estranged wife threatened to “ruin his reputation.” Now, he’s apologizing to his entire family for bringing shame to their name as part of the reality star’s storyline “meant to destroy” him. For someone who can’t stand reality TV, Simon’s drama king chaos is perfect for prime time.

Simon Begs Guobadia Family For Forgiveness After Shamefully Shady Marriage To Porsha

Simon took to Instagram on Friday to beg the “prideful” Guobadia gang for forgiveness. “My life is not a [storyline]… My life is a story of perseverance!” he wrote in a post.

“The Guobadia Family has always been a prideful family. Probably one of the largest families in Nigeria. Our name is literally tied to one single family. Meaning, most people with the last name ‘Guobadia’ are related. So, when one of their family member is reduced to a ‘Storyline,’ thousands of family members are also affected by the narrative created and meant to destroy,” the businessman wrote in the caption. “I want to publicly acknowledge and apologize to my family; the GUOBADIAs for the pain my poor judgment may have caused and brought upon our family name. I’m so sorry. I beg for your forgiveness,” he continued.

He also put Porsha on blast for the misogynistic (and often homophobic) undertones of calling a man “sassy.” Although calling Porsha a “pig in lipstick” is no better, Simon ate that one little thing, saying it incorrectly implies that “women are weak & emotional.”

However, he claims that kind of concern is above Porsha’s intellectual weight class. Yikes!

Porsha Trolls Simon About His Questionable Citizenship, Simon Claps Back That Immigration Issues Are “Above Your Mediocre Mind”

Between Simon’s endless insults and reportedly trying to “ruin her reputation” and reality TV career, Porsha is fed up! She previously complained to the court that Simon’s “invasive inquiries” about filming RHOA were “harassing her employer.” After mostly keeping it cute and mute in public, Porsha let the chopper sing to get Simon dragged and possibly even deported.

Earlier last week, Porsha asked her followers some not-so-innocent questions on illegal immigration. She took to Instagram to seemingly shade Simon about whether he should have a “valid green card.”

“If a person concealed criminal past & provided fake identification ofr a green card is it still a valid green card in the US?!” Porsha asked on behalf of “#InquiringMinds.

This isn’t Porsha’s first time calling out her soon-to-be ex’s possible paperwork problems. Simon hinted that he took back Porsha’s $400,000 Rolls Royce by saying that Shamea’s new luxury gift made her RHOA’s “only cast member with an RR.” Porsha hit Simon with a clapback about his coins and citizenship.

“Simon Don’t forget and a debt free husband who is a U.S. citizen! My bestie is winning,” Porsha wrote.

The messy millionaire reminded Porsha to stay in her (supposedly slower) lane. He threw some shade about “relinquishing their US Citizenship for tax avoidance purposes.” They sound like two peas in a pod, but he called it throwing stones from glass houses.

He doubled down in another Instagram post about Porsha’s “mediocre mind.”

“Imma need people who think there are 265 days in a year stay out of understanding complex immigration laws,” he wrote. “Above your mediocre mind,” he added with a mind-blown emoji.

Whew, chile, Andy has his work cut out for him competing with this offscreen scandal!