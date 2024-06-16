It’s time to properly celebrate Dad with delicious hand-curated cocktails for BOSSIP’s 2024 Father’s Day drink guide.
Summer is upon us, the kids are out of school and Father’s Day has arrived. A good cocktail is recommended whether you’re spending the day with family, friends, or close associates. Our BOSSIP Drink Guides will always take your celebration to the next level and this year’s is no different, get the grill going, get the sides ready, and use our cocktail guide for the refreshments!
Grab your Riedel glassware open up the bar and let’s get to shaking. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!
BOSSIP’s 2024 Father’s Day Drink Guide
The Código Añejo Tequila Old Fashioned
This modern twist on a classic cocktail is a true revelation, combining the bold and smoky notes of Código Añejo Tequila with the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness.
Ingredients:
2 oz Código Añejo Tequila
1⁄4 oz Agave Nectar
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Orange Twist for garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over an ice cube or serve neat. Garnish with an orange twist or dried orange.
Whiskey Sour
Ingredients:
2 oz Eric LeGrand Bourbon
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
Method: In a shaker, combine ice and all ingredients. Shake then strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a dash of egg white or aquafaba for froth.
Lobos 1707 Watermelon Margarita Pitcher
Ingredients:
2 Parts Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila
1/4 Part Orange Liqueur
3 Parts Watermelon Juice
1 Part Lime Juice
1/2 Part Agave Syrup
Method: Build in a pitcher, stir well & fill with ice.
Martell Swift and Ginger
Ingredients:
2 oz. Martell Blue Swift
0.4 oz. Ginger Ale
Ice
Method: Add the Martell and ginger ale into a highball with ice and stir.
Proper Apple Pie Martini
Ingredients:
2oz Proper Irish Apple
2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur
2 Dashes of cinnamon
Graham cracker rim on the glass
Method: In a Boston shaker filled with ice, add 2 oz Proper Irish Apple, 2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, and a dash of cinnamon. Shake and strain into a martini glass rimmed with crushed graham crackers. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon.
Gray Whale Gin ‘Beachside’
Ingredients:
1.5oz Gray Whale Gin
1.5oz pineapple
1oz Cream of Coconut squeeze
0.5oz fresh lemon juice
Handful of mint
Method: Shake all ingredients together with ice. Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with mint.
Mezcal Unión Michelada
Ingredients:
1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
0.5 oz Lime juice
A dash of hot sauce (to preferred spice level)
Top with an ice cold Mexican Lager
Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Enjoy!
Cazadores Blanco ‘Pomegranate Paloma’
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
½ oz ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur
2 oz Pomegranate Juice
Top with Grapefruit Soda
Splash of Lime Juice
Pinch of salt
Method: Add ice to a highball glass. Pour ingredients into highball glass. Garnish with lime juice.
Horton Rum’s 12-can Party Pack
If you want a nice beverage without the mixing and directions just grab a Horton’s variety pack. Horton Rum is available for $43.99 at DrinkHorton.com and select retailers. Through July, you can receive 30% off online orders with code “BACH30.
HPNO-RITA
Ingredients:
1 OZ. HPNOTIQ
1/2 OZ PREMIUM TEQUILA
1 OZ. SOUR MIX
Method: Shake with ice and strain into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
