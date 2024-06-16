Bossip Video

Adding to the long list of public revocations, Sean “Diddy” Combs was asked to return his honorary Key to the City of New York. This comes in addition to losing his honorary degree from Howard University and ownership of the media company Revolt.

Since the release of surveillance footage that captured Diddy physically abusing his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, the consequences have been rolling in. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently added one more.

According to XXL Mag, the mayor sent a letter to Diddy’s offices in New York and Los Angeles, respectively. In the letter, he requested the Bad Boy founder return the honorary key he received in 2023. Adams referred to the video footage as the reason for revoking the key and described it as deeply disturbing. Mayor Adams also made it clear that he “condemns” Diddy’s actions and stands with victims of domestic violence.

Mayor Eric Adams And NYC Request Diddy Returns Key To The City

“Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration,” Mayor Adams stated.

Adams did not make the decision to nullify the honor alone. The letters sent to Diddy stated the Key to the City of New York committee recommended rescinding his honorary key.

“I have accepted their recommendation and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately [returned] his Key to the City,” Adams stated.

The New York City Deputy Mayor of Communications, Fabien Levy, confirmed the key’s return on June 10, 2024, after the letters sent on June 4, 2024.

Diddy received the honor of the Key to the City of New York in September 2023. Coincidentally, this was just weeks before Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. He had just released his first album in 17 years, Love Album: Off the Grid. Neither the former rap mogul nor his team has made a statement regarding the letters of the revoking of the honorary key.