Bossip Video

Heartbreaking Search For Missing Navy Veteran

Jarvis McIntyre’s family desperately searched since the Navy veteran disappeared after reporting a “racist” chasing him in Texas, and now they fear the worst. As reported by Kens5, the 26-year-old flew from University City, St. Louis to San Antonio to visit his paternal siblings for his birthday weekend and went missing on June 8.

Lost just the day before his birthday. In a case hauntingly similar to , each passing day adds to the grief. Ahmaud Arbery, murdered by racists for jogging while Black , each passing day adds to the grief.

Disturbing Discovery In San Antonio Park

Kens5 states that a body was found at John James Park in San Antonio, and McIntyre’s family believes it might be him. According to Monikki Williams Tippet, McIntyre’s mother, the tattoos on the body match those of her son.

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner has not officially confirmed the identity or cause of death.

“I was praying it wasn’t him,” Tippet said.

Mystery Surrounds McIntyre’s Last Moments

On June 8, McIntyre was last seen near Holbrook Road between Rittiman Road and Corrine Drive. According to First Alert 4, on Sunday he reportedly called 911, claiming a person chasing him was a “racist.” Tippet suspects that McIntyre faced violence because of his skin color or sexual orientation.

“He didn’t deserve this. They took my baby’s life for no reason,” Tippet said, heartbroken and demanding justice.

A Mother’s Desperate Plea for Answers

Kens 5 shares that the family flew from St. Louis to San Antonio and has been tirelessly searching for McIntyre since Wednesday, putting up missing flyers and contacting anyone who might have information.

“I want answers now. I want this person found,” Tippet said. Despite their efforts, the San Antonio Police Department has not yet linked the body found to McIntyre’s case.

The search still continues.

Unanswered Questions And Frustration With Authorities

The McIntyre family’s frustration with the San Antonio police is palpable.

“His case has been turned over to homicide detectives, and they’re not telling me why. I just feel like they don’t care enough about what’s going on,” said Tippett.

First Alert 4 states that Officials do not suspect foul play, but Williams believes they are withholding crucial information.

“I don’t think we’re being told everything. I think they are holding on to information they’re not sharing with me,” Tippett said.

Haunting Silence On Social Media

The family noted that McIntyre’s sudden silence on social media was a red flag. Known for his constant online presence, McIntyre did not respond to birthday messages or post anything, which alarmed his family. Tippet thanked the social media community for their prayers, re-posts, and support during this harrowing time.

A Mother’s Determination

Despite the heartache, Williams remains in Texas, determined to find answers about her son’s disappearance.

“Hurt and afraid of what we might find. I don’t want to lose faith in my God, and I want to be prepared for whatever he’s going to have us find,” Williams shared with First Alert 4.

She continues her quest for the truth, imploring police to step up in the search for her son.

A Call For Justice And Closure

The McIntyre family’s ordeal reopens the unhealed wounds of racist violence and apathy towards Black people. As they commemorate what should have been a joyous birthday weekend, they instead cling to hope in a tragic mystery.

Even if authorities identify the body found on Friday as McIntyre, his case is far from over. His loved ones still need answers about what happened to the veteran since June 8. Anyone with information about Jarvis McIntyre’s disappearance is urged to come forward and help a grieving family find the closure they desperately seek.

The police have urged anyone with information to contact them at (210) 207-7660. BOSSIP will continue to update this story.