Ajike “AJ” Owens was killed by her neighbor, a white Florida woman named Susan Lorincz, and now the interrogation video for the woman who “feared for her life” has been released.

BOSSIP reported extensively on the case during the summer of 2023. Lorincz was initially not charged for Owens’ death but was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Let Lorincz tell it, she fired fatal rounds through her front door at Owens because she believed her life was in danger.

According to a new report by ABC News, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the video of Lorincz’s interrogation, and to say that she looks like a bald-faced liar is putting it nicely.

“She was saying ‘I’m going to kill you,'” Lorincz told detectives about Owens during the interrogation. “There was banging. There was yelling. I thought she was going to just break down the door,” she said. “My heart was pounding and I thought, ‘she’s really going to kill me.'”

In July 2023, body camera footage was released from Lorincz’s SEVEN calls to 911 to report Owen’s Black children playing in the street near her home. The children in the video tell officers that Lorincz has repeatedly called them racist slurs. In that footage, one of the responding officers calls her a “psycho” for the way that she is carrying on about children playing.

In the newly released interrogation footage, officers again cast doubt on Lorincz’s claim of “self-defense”

“I feel that there was a level of fear,” one of the detectives told Lorincz about the night of the shooting. “But from everything I’ve seen, it doesn’t rise to the level for you to justify shooting through a closed door with a firearm, and I think you know that wasn’t reasonable.”

Peep the video in full below.

This broad needs to be locked up for the rest of her dusty a** life.