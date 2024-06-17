Bossip Video

Sometimes you just know. You hear an artist for the first time and regardless of where they are in their career, they are new to you and you hear a world of potential opening up before your ears.

That’s how Chenayder’s (pronounced Sha-nye-der) music hits. The 17-year-old Orlando, Florida, singer-songwriter is clearly on the precipice of greatness, and we encourage you to get in on the ground floor of what is sure to be journey to the top. In 2023, Chenayder released her debut EP Blue Oblivion, where her ethereal voice, teen angst and pop star sensibility fuse together for a boppy lo-fi listen with the lyrical depth of a person deep into their 30s.

Recently, Chenayder released a single called “Colors,” a jazzy feel-good collaboration with MAVI that will have you two-steppin’ in your socks all around the crib.

Co-signs can be wildly overrated as tools of influence these days, however, it should be noted that respected musicians like Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Marsha Ambrosius are tapped in with Cheynader’s artistry as fans. That speaks volumes to the type of vocalist that the soon-to-be high school senior has already developed into in just a few short years.

This Thursday, June 20, the proud Haitian-American chanteuse will be releasing a new single called “Teenage Heartbreak” that we’re positive will be favorites on streaming playlists that Chenayder has previously adorned such as Spotify’s Pollen, R&B Weekly, Indie Frequency and Vanguard.

Keep your eyes and ears on this one folks, it’s something special happening.