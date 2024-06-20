Bossip Video

A global luxury collective is hosting a VIP polo experience and inviting stylish stunners to their sun-kissed soireé.

Joie de Vivre or JDV Lifestyle Group is announcing its fourth annual “La Joie de Vivre Polo Experience.” A luxury event uniquely curated by people of color, the experience will take place at the Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut on July 21, 2024.

A press release reports that the event will feature a pulse-pounding polo match with food headlined by James Beard Award nominee/ the executive chef of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Chef Jerome Grant.

Grant will “take guests on a gastronomic journey like no other” alongside local and international chefs. There will also be master mixologists offering crafts cocktails, and a VIP premium lounge and cabanas for the event that will dedicate a portion of the proceeds to the CTO Scholarship Foundation.

Attendees are encouraged to get gussied up and gorgeous in their finest summer hats, sun dresses, and matching sets for the unique summer experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures that shape our world.

“Our mission is to create unique, memorable experiences that celebrate diversity and luxury,” said Marlon Bolasingh, COO of JDV Lifestyle Group about the significance of this event in a statement to BOSSIP. “This event embodies the essence of joy, elegance, and community, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

Will YOU be attending the La Joie de Vivre Polo Experience?

For more info click HERE.