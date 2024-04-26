Forever those IT GIRLS
Prime Video teamed up with EBONY Magazine to bring together a dynamic collection of culture-shifters for an iconic ‘IT GIRL’ brunch event in celebration of Pam Grier at the lavishly decorated A.O.C. Wine Bar in West Hollywood, CA.
The star-studded affair radiated with resplendence from ’90s and 2000s IT GIRLS including Shanice, Toccara, Meagan Good, Cree Summer, Raven-Symoné, Golden Brooks, Paula Patton, Tamala Jones, Bianca Lawson, Jennifer Freeman, Angell Conwell, Yaya DaCosta, and more.
Other notable attendees included Estelle, Lady London, Jackie Aina, Karen Civil, Power Book II: Ghost star Paige Hurd, America’s Next Top Model alum Olay Noel, and viral media mavens Gia Peppers, Sylvia Obell, and Danielle Young.
Bustling with Black excellence, the exclusive event honored Pam Grier with her long-overdue flowers while making space for emerging talent Deborah Ayorinde who stars alongside Grier in buzzy Prime Video Horror series THEM: The Scare.
Check out more selects from the event below:
Whew, these portrait photos are stunning! Shoutout to photographer Kai Byrd.
In Little Marvin’s horror anthology series THEM: The Scare, LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) is assigned to a new case involving the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken.
Navigating a tumultuous time in ’90s Los Angeles with a city teetering into chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer at the center of the ominous case that grows more malevolent as she gets closer to the truth.
Check out the trailer below:
The cast (which also includes Luke James, Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert) was front and center to promote the series at Prime Video’s THEM: The Scare special screening in LA.
Are you ready for The Scare? All 8 episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
