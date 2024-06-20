Bossip Video

Travis Scott is facing charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication after an early morning arrest Thursday in Miami according to Miami Local10 News.

According to Scott’s arrest report, the 33-year-old was taken into custody at 1:17 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina after officers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance onboard a yacht at Dock D.

A caller told the 911 dispatcher that three people were fighting on the yacht and when officers arrived they reportedly found Scott standing by the dock, yelling at people aboard the yacht. When officers asked Scott to have a seat, he initially complied, but then disregarded the officers’ commands and repeatedly stood back up. Officers also reported spelling the strong odor of alcohol on Scott’s breath. According the police report, officers spoke with the complainant who said he did not want to press charges, but wanted Scott off the ship. A sergeant at the scene warned Scott he needed to leave the dock or be arrested, but according to the report Scott started walking away toward the boardwalk but then began walking backwards, yelling obscenities at people onboard the yacht.

When Scott approached a vehicle that awaited him, he ordered one of his security guards out of the vehicle and reportedly told officers, “If he gets in the vehicle, he’s gonna catch a fade.” At that point, the report states that Scott did leave the area, however he returned about five minutes later and began approaching the yacht again on foot. The police report says Scott disregarded officers’ commands not to go back to the yacht he was taken into custody.

“Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the report stated. “The defendant also disregarded officers(’) warnings to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

Police say when Scott was taken into custody he admitted he had been drinking alcohol, reportedly saying, “It’s Miami.”

According to jail records, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 a.m. on charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

Scott submitted a $650 bond and was released from jail hours later.

Scott’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, released a statement saying:

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Scott laughed about the incident on the X platform after bonding out, posting “Lol” to his account.

In a later message on X he posted, “6 days to circus Maximus tour. For the record I’m going. Ham.”

Scott’s Instagram story today also featured a mugshot, edited to make him appear to be wearing sunglasses and wearing headphones.

The news was first reported by talk show host Andy Slater.