Social media is ABLAZE after Donald Trump made history as the first U.S. President to be convicted of a felony when he was found guilty on all 34 charges in his now-infamous hush money case.
The freshly-minted felon was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
https://x.com/shoresems/status/1796504560288334313
Immediately following the verdict, Trump went full delulu while addressing the public (well, mostly his mouth-breathing supporters) in his latest unhinged rant in front of someone’s camera.
“I am a very innocent man,” he declared. “This was a disgrace,” he said. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”
“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” he continued.
BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump addresses cameras after being found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records. https://t.co/rkCcfnBNl7 pic.twitter.com/rYTOwJiUAN
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2024
Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11 at 10 a.m. EST. Each of the 34 charges carry a sentence of 4 years in prison.
https://x.com/TIME/status/1796301768810233960
Trump will undoubtedly appeal the guilty verdict and attempt to delay sentencing well beyond the November 5 election. Additionally, the constitution does not bar felons from becoming POTUS.
President Biden reacted to Donald Trump’s conviction for the first time on Friday, notably taking aim at those claiming the case was “rigged.”
“That’s how the American system of justice works, and it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like verdict,” he said, per ABC News. “Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that.”
Based on recent polls, Trump and Biden, both 81, are running a tight race to Election Day with many sensible people wondering HOW the aspiring dictator is even allowed to run for President when convicted felons can’t even vote.
https://x.com/JadeDaGem/status/1796295950392062005
Do you think Trump will be banned from running for President? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious reactions to his conviction on 34 charges on the flip.
-
