In back booed up news…

It looks like Cardi B and Offset have reconciled once again following Cardi telling the world she’s been “single for a minute now” back in December.

In the “WAP” rapper’s recent interview with Rolling Stone, she opened up about where her relationship with Offset stands, revealing the two of them are “all right now.”

After secretly tying the knot in 2017, the couple has been plagued with drama, breakups, and reconciliations throughout most of their marriage, but just like every other time, it seems like they’ve found a way to work through it.

When asked by the mag what she cherishes in her relationship, Cardi said, “The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system.”

“We’re really both each other’s cheerleader,” she continued. “I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”

The former reality star went on to admit that she’s guilty of putting other things–namely her career and her kids–before her marriage.

“Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying,” she asked. “My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

Amid their marital issues, Cardi said that the next step is for her to “think it through…because we do love each other.”

Even despite all of that love, the rapper went on to explain that there’s a bigger reason it’s so hard to leave.

“It’s not even about love, we’re best friends,” she revealed. “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

Still, Cardi admitted that, at the moment, putting her album out and taking care of her kids does come first.