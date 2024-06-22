Check out more from the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on the flip.

While many fans admired Cardi’s fashion choice, others couldn’t help but speculate about the possible reason behind her oversized with some suggesting that the Grammy-winning artist might be expecting another child with her husband, Offset, and chose the oversized jacket to conceal it.

“Female rappers have it worse than some pop stars. We have to be perfect all the time, and I struggle with being my own worst critic,” she added.

“I’m a little nervous!” admitted Cardi while accepting her award. “I just want to say, thank you so much Jason for this award. I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this; nobody has it tougher in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper.”

The chic ensemble was complemented by diamond jewelry, gloves, and striking red nails. Her makeup featured warm red lipstick and a sexy smokey eye.

Before receiving the honor, the Bronx rapper, known for her bold and ever-evolving fashion sense, didn’t disappoint her fans with her all-black ensemble that had the streets talking.

Seen on the scene was Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee who presented the Inspiration Award to longtime friend and Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B.

Comedienne and Emmy award-winning actor Tiffany Haddish also returned to host the show for a third year and was said to “delight the room with her signature comedic stylings.”

On Friday, celebs swarmed The 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards celebrating the likes of Jonathan Majors who tearfully accepted the the Perseverance Award.

Also seen on the scene at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards was Rapper Fat Joe who was presented with the Culture Award by Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.

A press release reports that Cam presented him with the award saying,

“He’s got more hits than I have hats. And trust me, I’ve got a lot.”

Christian Louboutin, one of the world’s most well-known shoe designers, was presented with the Innovator Award by Hollywood icon Sharon Stone who said;

“Tonight we pay homage to a true visionary…those soles are the Rolls Royce of stilettos.”

Jonathan Majors Receives The Hollywood Unlocked Perseverance Award

Jason Lee and the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards noted their “tremendous effort to move away from widespread cancel culture” and honored actor Jonathan Majors with the Presereveranace Award. The honor was presented to him by renowned spiritual teacher and inspirational speaker, Iyanla Vanzant.

A press release reports that an emotional Jonathan Majors received the honor by delivering an impassioned acceptance speech thanking Jason Lee for catalyzing change while criticizing the criminal justice system, and expressing gratitude toward several celebrities who offered their support in his time of need.

“When I was taken away in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like the Jonathan Majors I knew, the Yale graduate, the actor from Creed or Kang,” said the actor. “I felt like a small, powerless Black man. Despite the support and evidence in my favor, I knew I was in serious trouble simply because of who I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often—guilt or innocence often have little to do with the outcome.”

“Perseverance means ‘persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay’ and the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that more than I’d ever imagined. We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or villains. But I’ve come to realize that I am neither,” he added. ” I am just a man, an imperfect man who loves his craft, and whose faith has been tested and then strengthened by his testimony.”

“There will be moments in your life where things get dark, really dark… and I’ve seen the depths of that darkness in myself. Sitting in pitch black darkness, I’ve learned that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run hard towards it and never take it for granted again.”

Majors’ girlfriend Meagan Good was seen crying in the audience during his impassioned speech that also mentioned her and other Hollywood stars by name.

“The midnight text from my brother Will Smith, letting the homie know, ‘Hey I’m thinking about you man,'” The Hollywood Reporter notes he said. “Tyler Perry breathed life into me, just supporting and loving on people the way he does. David Oyelowo and his whole group of threads — I think maybe some of y’all are on that thread, I don’t participate because it’s crazy but I feel the love.”

He continued,

“Deon and Roxanne Taylor, who gave me a production office when I was walking through the desert feeling lost and crazy, put a battery in my back, as he says. Courtney B. Vance has been with me from Lovecraft Country, my Uncle George forever. Whoopi Goldberg fed me and [girlfriend] Meagan [Good] one day, we weren’t hungry but was over there hanging out and she breathed this light of wisdom and understanding and caring onto me and my queen. It was Whoopi who allowed us to understand the support of community.”

Before being mentioned in his speech, Meagan Good supportively walked the carpet with Jonathna Majors and posed for pics.

Jasmine Crockett, Ben Crump, Brat & Judy Spotted At 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Jasmine Crockett, the U.S. representative from Texas’s 30th congressional district who made headlines earlier this year after “bad built butch body” slamming Marjorie Taylor Greene was presented with the Social Impact Award by reality TV star Marlo Hampton.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was honored with the Community Award which was presented to him by Jasmine Crockett who called him “her mentor.

Six-year-old Malcolm Bell, Jason Lee’s “official” campaign manager for his Stockton political run, took the stage with Jason and encouraged all to get out and vote…

while Grammy-nominated longtime rapper Da Brat and her wife Jessica Harris-Dupart were presented with the Spirit Award by Disney channel alum Raven-Symoné.

In a surprise awards moment, famed actor Sharon Stone was honored with the Icon Award presented by Tiffany Haddish who called her a “true inspiration.”

“Early in my career I made a choice to use whatever fame I gained to make a positive change in this world,” said the actress while accepting the award. I am honored to have been recognized here today in a room so full of love. There is no other room that I would want to accept an award like this in. Thank you so much.”

Other notable guests included Omarion, Floyd Mayweather, Trina, Babyface, Eric Bellinger, Yvette Nicole Brown, Claudia Jordan, and more.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, celebrates influential figures across music, film, media, politics, social and creative industries.

